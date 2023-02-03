Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 11.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of GPRO opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.54 million. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

