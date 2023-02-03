Inspire Investing LLC Invests $207,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lear by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lear Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $176.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

