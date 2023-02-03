Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics Price Performance

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $86.37 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.