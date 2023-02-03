Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $47.68 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

