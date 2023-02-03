Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

LECO opened at $172.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.