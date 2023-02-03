Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,112 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Gentex by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after buying an additional 249,822 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gentex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,761,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,221,000 after buying an additional 75,064 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentex Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

