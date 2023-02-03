Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 4,373 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $658.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.