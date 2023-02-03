Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 4,775 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 16.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Knowles by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Knowles by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Knowles

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.