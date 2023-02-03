Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $959.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,360,425.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,360,425.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at $259,218,734.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 110,654 shares of company stock worth $2,540,781 in the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

