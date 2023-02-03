Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $39,609.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,569 shares of company stock worth $223,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

