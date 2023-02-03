Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.