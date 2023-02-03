Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Maximus by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

