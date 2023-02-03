Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $238.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $241.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

