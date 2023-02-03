Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

HOMB stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $277,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $603,634 in the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

