Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.85 million, a P/E ratio of -165.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.88. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

