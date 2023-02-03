Inspire Investing LLC Sells 521 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

GFF opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Griffon’s payout ratio is -12.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

