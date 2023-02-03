Inspire Investing LLC Sells 9,131 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in EVgo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EVgo by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in EVgo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.91 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.89.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

