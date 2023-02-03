Inspire Investing LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Universal Display by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 131,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $138.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also

