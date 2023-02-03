Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after buying an additional 699,071 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 670,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $17.55 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

