InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.13.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 64.03% and a negative net margin of 321.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

