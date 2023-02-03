Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 216,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 411,630 shares.The stock last traded at $2.57 and had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

