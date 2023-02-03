Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,353 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $188.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.62.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

