Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRRHF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Interroll from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Interroll Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,342.00 on Wednesday. Interroll has a fifty-two week low of $2,079.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,342.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,342.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,239.96.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

