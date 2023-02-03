Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

JNJ opened at $165.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average of $170.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $432.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.