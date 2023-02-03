Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.