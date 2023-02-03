Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Patrick R. O’neil Sells 4,500 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.