Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Patrick R. O’neil Sells 4,500 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of IONS opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.
