iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 13,039,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 5,544,802 shares.The stock last traded at $99.02 and had previously closed at $99.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

