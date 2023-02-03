iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 13,039,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 5,544,802 shares.The stock last traded at $99.02 and had previously closed at $99.21.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
