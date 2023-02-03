iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 241,066 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 380,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 153,252 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $3,357,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

