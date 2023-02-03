iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,448 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

MUB opened at $108.49 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $113.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

