iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

