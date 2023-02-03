Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISR opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Isoray had a negative net margin of 91.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

