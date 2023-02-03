Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

