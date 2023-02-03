Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,814 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

