Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.37. 21,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 195,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

