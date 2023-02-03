Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Boeing Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boeing in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS.
Boeing Stock Performance
BA stock opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.00.
Institutional Trading of Boeing
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boeing
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boeing (BA)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.