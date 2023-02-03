Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Boeing Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boeing in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

BA stock opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

