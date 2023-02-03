Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SYHMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Synthomer to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Synthomer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of SYHMY stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Synthomer has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

About Synthomer

Synthomer Plc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of polymer products derived from petrochemical monomers. It offers its products to different industries such as coatings, construction, textiles, paper and synthetic latex gloves. The company was founded on June 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Harlow, the United Kingdom.

