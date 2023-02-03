Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €185.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

HNR1 stock opened at €178.45 ($193.97) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($126.49). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €185.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €165.26.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

