Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Freshworks Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Freshworks in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freshworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshworks’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.07 million.

Freshworks Price Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $93,368.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,606.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $93,368.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,606.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares valued at $1,145,583. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.