Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lennox International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Lennox International Trading Up 4.0 %

LII opened at $278.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.60. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $279.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

