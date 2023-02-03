Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JRONY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.20) to €24.80 ($26.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of JRONY opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

