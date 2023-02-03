JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get JOANN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 951,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,640 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. JOANN has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). JOANN had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $562.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.