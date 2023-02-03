Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

