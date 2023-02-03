JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €33.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €31.68 ($34.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.57. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a fifty-two week high of €39.48 ($42.91). The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

