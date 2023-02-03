JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 310

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 343 ($4.24) to GBX 310 ($3.83) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.37) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.58) to GBX 350 ($4.32) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.68) to GBX 480 ($5.93) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.00.

TNLIF stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

