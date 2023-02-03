JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) to Underweight

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €12.00 ($13.04) to €12.50 ($13.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

TeamViewer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

