Jump Financial LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMYGet Rating) by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,114 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 250,959 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

