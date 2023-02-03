Jump Financial LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNDR opened at $30.38 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

