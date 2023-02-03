Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Harmonic worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,987 shares of company stock worth $1,195,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.