Jump Financial LLC Purchases 1,990 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after acquiring an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Public Storage by 181.2% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after buying an additional 215,550 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA stock opened at $311.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.09. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

