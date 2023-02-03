Jump Financial LLC Sells 6,874 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BHF opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.